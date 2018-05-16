Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will receive status update Thursday

Nelson will undergo a check-up on his surgically-repaired shoulder during a visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

No setbacks have been reported during Nelson's recovery, so this does not appear to be anything more than a means of determining exactly where he stands via the doctor who performed Nelson's surgery last fall. Nelson has been throwing from 150 feet for a couple weeks, and it's possible he could be cleared to increase the intensity of his workouts if no issues are discovered during Thursday's check-up. Regardless what happens Thursday, though, Nelson still has several hurdles to cross before he is ready to pitch for the Brewers again.