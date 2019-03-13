Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Won't make Opening Day roster
Manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Nelson (shoulder) will not be present on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson tossed one inning during his spring debut Monday -- which was his first game action since undergoing shoulder surgery in September 2017 -- so this news isn't much of a surprise. The 29-year-old will continue to pitch on a regular five-day schedule, which could put him back on the mound in one of Milwaukee's split-squad games Saturday. There's been no indication of when Nelson might be ready to make his regular-season return, but the team is liable to remain cautious given the extensive layoff.
