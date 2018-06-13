Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Yet to resume mound work

Nelson remains limited to throwing off flat ground while he continues to recover from September shoulder surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With Nelson having yet to resume mound work approximately two and a half months into the season, it appears safe to conclude that he won't be an option for the Brewers until after the All-Star break. The Brewers haven't suggested that Nelson has endured any major hiccups in his rehab, but it appears the team is inclined to proceed cautiously with the prized right-hander, who emerged as the staff ace last season with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 175.1 innings.