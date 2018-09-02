Soria (1-4) was charged with four runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning while taking the loss Saturday.

Soria allowed a double, a run-scoring single and two walks before being removed for Dan Jennings, who promptly allowed a two-run single to Juan Soto. Jordan Lyles then threw a wild pitch that scored the fourth run charged to Soria. Josh Hader was unavailable due to being rested, so Milwaukee's top setup man couldn't hold the fort down for a possible Jeremy Jeffress save opportunity.