Brewers' Joakim Soria: Coughs up four runs in loss
Soria (1-4) was charged with four runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning while taking the loss Saturday.
Soria allowed a double, a run-scoring single and two walks before being removed for Dan Jennings, who promptly allowed a two-run single to Juan Soto. Jordan Lyles then threw a wild pitch that scored the fourth run charged to Soria. Josh Hader was unavailable due to being rested, so Milwaukee's top setup man couldn't hold the fort down for a possible Jeremy Jeffress save opportunity.
