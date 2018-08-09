Brewers' Joakim Soria: Exits with trainer
Soria exited Thursday's game against the Padres with a trainer, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Soria exited the game with athletic trainer Dave Yeager after allowing a go-ahead grand slam to Hunter Renfroe in the ninth inning. He entered the game with the bases loaded, so only one run was charged to him. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point.
