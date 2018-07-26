Brewers' Joakim Soria: Headed to Milwaukee
Soria was dealt to the Brewers on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
No further details have emerged besides the fact that Soria will add another top-notch arm to Milwaukee's quality bullpen. Across 40 appearances with the White Sox this year, he's logged a 2.56 ERA and 1.16 WHIP to go along with 16 saves in 19 opportunities. Since May 21, he's allowed just two runs across 24.1 innings of relief. It remains to be seen whether he will get a chance as the club's ninth-inning man since Corey Knebel has looked shaky at times following an All-Star selection last season. Either way, expect him to be utilized in high-leverage situations for the Brewers moving forward.
More News
