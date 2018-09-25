Brewers' Joakim Soria: Picks up hold in victory
Soria struck out two batters and recorded his 11th hold of the season in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.
Soria allowed eight runs in a six-appearance stretch earlier this month, but he has turned things around at the right time for the Brewers, firing a scoreless inning in four straight outings while allowing just three runners on base during that span. He is presumably the fourth option for saves in the Brewers' bullpen, but will continue working in high-leverage spots when needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...