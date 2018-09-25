Soria struck out two batters and recorded his 11th hold of the season in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.

Soria allowed eight runs in a six-appearance stretch earlier this month, but he has turned things around at the right time for the Brewers, firing a scoreless inning in four straight outings while allowing just three runners on base during that span. He is presumably the fourth option for saves in the Brewers' bullpen, but will continue working in high-leverage spots when needed.