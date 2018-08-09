Soria allowed an unearned run and struck out two batters while pitching the seventh inning in Wednesday's victory over the Padres.

The run was the first Soria allowed with the Brewers, but because it followed an error his ERA with the club still sits at 0.00. He also owns a 1.13 WHIP and has struck out 6 batters in 5.1 innings over six outings with Milwaukee, so he is providing everything the team hoped for when it acquired him in July. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, though, Soria is no longer putting up the save numbers he provided previously with the White Sox.