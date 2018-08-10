Soria was put on the 10-day DL on Friday due to a right thigh strain.

Contrary to a prior report that Soria was dealing with a groin strain, the Brewers have clarified that the right-hander was put on the shelf with a thigh injury. He will be eligible to return Aug. 20 against the Reds after suffering the injury during Thursday's relief appearance versus San Diego. In a corresponding move, Adrian Houser was recalled from the minors.