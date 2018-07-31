Brewers' Joakim Soria: Tosses scoreless frame
Soria tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Monday's victory over the Dodgers.
Soria allowed two runners to reach base Monday, but he was able to keep the Dodgers off the scoreboard, something he has done 26 times over his last 27 appearances. Soria racked up 16 saves with the White Sox this year, but he has pitched the seventh inning in both games he has appeared in since being acquired by the Brewers, so don't expect a lot from him in the save department the rest of the way.
