Brewers' Joe Gray Jr.: Drafted by Brewers with 60th pick

The Brewers have selected Gray with the 60th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A toolsy high school outfielder from Mississippi, Gray has a projectable 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame that could lead to big raw power down the road. He is an above-average runner, and has a howitzer of an arm in the outfield -- perhaps the best arm among the high school position players in this class. The big question is whether or not he will cut down on his swing-and-miss issues enough to be playable at some point in the big leagues. If he hits in rookie ball, his dynasty-league stock will skyrocket, as few players in this class can match his power/speed upside.