Gray has gone 23-for-75 (.307) with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 20 runs, six steals and an 11:26 BB:K over his last 20 games with Low-A Carolina.

Gray had a rough go of it at the plate in both 2018 and 2019, but he's starting show the potential that made him a second-round pick back in 2018. At 21 years old, Gray is only slightly younger than the average player in the Low-A East league, and that bodes well for both his prospect status and his chances of moving up a level or two later this season.