Ross (back) is scheduled to make the third start of his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ross' upcoming start with Nashville could be his last before he returns from the 60-day injured list. He built up to 3.2 innings and 46 pitches in his latest start with Nashville on Wednesday, so Ross will likely be targeted for around 60-to-75 pitches in his upcoming outing. After designating Dallas Keuchel for assignment Sunday, Milwaukee has an opening in its rotation that would next need to be filled July 24 versus the Cubs. If Friday's rehab start goes well, Ross could be part of the Brewers' plans for the July 24 game as a starter or bulk reliever.