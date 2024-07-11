Ross (back) struck out three over 3.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville. He scattered two hits and one walk in the 46-pitch start.

Ross took the hill on three days' rest for his second minor-league rehab start, after he had previously covered 2.2 innings and 34 pitches in his first rehab outing with High-A Wisconsin this past Saturday. The right-hander recorded his 11 outs in efficient fashion Wednesday and should continue to build up his pitch count over the course of at least two more rehab starts. He could return from the 60-day injured list and return to the Milwaukee rotation shortly after the All-Star break.