Ross signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Brewers on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Ross has thrown a combined 17 innings over the last two seasons -- none of them at the major-league level -- following a second Tommy John surgery. However, that hasn't stopped the Brewers from handing the right-hander a major-league deal in hopes that he's healthy and ready to contribute in 2024. Ross, 30, holds a career 4.26 ERA and 403:141 K:BB over 443.1 innings at the big-league level.