The Brewers placed Ross on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a low-back strain.

Ross had to be removed from Monday's start versus the Marlins with the injury, although manager Pat Murphy said it's something that's bothered the pitcher for a while, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The hope is that the right-hander's absence will not be a lengthy one. Tobias Myers has taken Ross' spot on the roster and could also take his place in the rotation.