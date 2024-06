The Brewers transferred Ross (back) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Ross' timetable remains unchanged as a result of the move, as he had already been ruled out through the All-Star break. He had been set to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, so the righty seems to be trending in a positive direction.