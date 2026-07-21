Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Belts three-run homer in win

Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-3 victory versus the Mets.

Ortiz capped the Brewers' scoring in the contest with a three-run blast to left field in the sixth inning. After going deep just once over his first 68 contests of the campaign, the infielder has displayed more power since late June, swatting four homers across his past 19 games. Ortiz's production has been helped by more playing time, as he's become an everyday part of Milwaukee's lineup since David Hamilton (hamstring) landed on the injured list July 7. However, Hamilton is reportedly close to beginning a rehab assignment, and Ortiz's opportunities may shrink a bit upon Hamilton's return.