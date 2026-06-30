Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Blasts key homer in Monday's win

Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati.

Ortiz's lone hit was a big one, as he belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie and give Milwaukee a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The 27-year-old got the start at third base, where he has split time with David Hamilton since top prospect Cooper Pratt was promoted to play shortstop June 16. Ortiz has had a limited offensive impact this season, slashing .201/.281/.266 with two homers, 17 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases across 69 appearances.