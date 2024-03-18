Ortiz has a "good shot" to make the Opening Day roster, according to manager Pat Murphy, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ortiz is known for his excellent infield defense, but he's no slouch at the plate either. He is slashing .261/.393/.522 with one home run and one steal in 28 Cactus League plate appearances. If the Brewers trade Willy Adames during the season, Ortiz would likely take over as the everyday shortstop, but in the meantime, he could be an everyday option at third base while sometimes shifting to second base when the Brewers face a lefty.