The Brewers placed Ortiz on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with neck inflammation, retroactive to Tuesday.

Neck problems have caused Ortiz to be in and out of the Brewers' lineup over the past week, and he'll now officially be shut down in order to properly address the issue. Vinny Capra was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move, but Andruw Monasterio has been seeing regular time at third base when Ortiz sits and should continue to do so going forward.