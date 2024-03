Ortiz has been informed that he's made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was expected but is nonetheless a thrill for Ortiz, who will be on a major-league Opening Day roster for the first time. The 25-year-old might not have a set starting position heading into the season but should play quite a bit all over the infield, with much of those starts likely to come at third base.