Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Ortiz provided the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, starting the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo homer off Andrew Heaney. The long ball was Ortiz's second since May 17, with both coming in his last 11 games. During that 11-game stretch, Ortiz is 9-for-35 (.257) with seven runs.