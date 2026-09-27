Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Saturday's game that the MRI results on Ortiz's knee were "good" overall, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports. However, Ortiz likely won't play Sunday against the Cardinals.

While Ortiz avoided a major injury to his knee, he's also been dealing with abdominal and groin issues, including abdominal swelling. It sounds like Milwaukee will exercise caution and hold Ortiz out of the regular-season finale to ensure his availability for the start of the playoffs. David Hamilton figures to make another start at the hot corner in Ortiz's absence.