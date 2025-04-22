Ortiz is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Giants on Tuesday.
Ortiz will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with two runs scored over his last five games. Vinny Capra will start at shortstop and bat seventh against Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks.
