Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Ortiz logged his second multi-hit effort in a row after going 11 contests without one. The infielder has maintained a strong .278/.383/.449 slash line with six home runs, five steals, 27 RBI, 31 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples over 244 plate appearances this season. While the overall numbers are good, he has just three extra-base hits across 20 games in June.