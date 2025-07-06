Ortiz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Ortiz started the previous 37 games and will take a seat Sunday while he's in the midst of a 4-for-29 slump. Despite those poor numbers, the 27-year-old has been decently productive in 30 games since the start of June with four home runs, 20 RBI, 15 runs and a .263/.311/.424 slash line. Andruw Monasterio will fill in at shortstop in the series finale in Miami.