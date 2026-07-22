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Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Reaches four times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ortiz went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Ortiz filled the stat sheet Wednesday while ultimately coming a homer shy of a cycle. He put the Brewers ahead in the second inning with a two-run, two-out triple, his first three-bagger this season. Ortiz has been hot since the All-Star break, going 7-for-17 with two homers, four extra-base hits, six RBI and three steals in six games. He's now slashing .239/.310/.352 with five homers, eight steals, 29 runs scored and 28 RBI across 262 plate appearances this season.

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