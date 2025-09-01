The Brewers activated Ortiz (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday

Ortiz will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Phillies, with his return from the shelf pushing Andruw Monasterio back into a utility infielder role. Though he holds a weak .612 OPS on the season, Ortiz has performed much better since the All-Star break, slashing .294/.330/.394 slash line with one home run and two steals in 32 second-half contests.