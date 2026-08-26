Ortiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Milwaukee will go with Cooper Pratt and David Hamilton as its starters on the left side of the infield after Ortiz had been included in the lineup at either shortstop or third base in each of the previous 12 games. Ortiz produced a sizzling .293/.367/.488 slash line with two home runs, one steal, nine RBI and nine runs during that stretch, and the Brewers should continue to find ways to keep him in the starting nine while he's wielding a hot bat. Expect Ortiz to remain a regular in the lineup against left-handed pitching, while manager Pat Murphy will likely lean on a three-man rotation of Ortiz, Pratt and Hamilton for two spots in the lineup versus righties.