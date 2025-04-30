Ortiz went 2-for-5 with two steals and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Ortiz notched multiple base hits for the first time since April 11 and doubled his season stolen base total with a pair of thefts. He now has four hits in his last three games with two of those going for extra bases. It's been a struggle at the dish as a whole for Ortiz this season, however, as he's slashing .190/.264/.229 with just three extra-base knocks, five RBI, 12 runs and a 9:17 BB:K in 112 plate appearances.