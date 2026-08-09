Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Viewed as day-to-day

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins due to an upper-back injury and is considered day-to-day, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

Ortiz was forced out of Saturday's 4-3 win due to the injury, but his back issue is considered less of a concern than the hamstring strain fellow infielder Cooper Pratt sustained in the same game. With the Brewers moving Pratt to the injured list Sunday, Ortiz could settle in as the primary option at shortstop once he's healthy. David Hamilton will cover shortstop Sunday while Andrew Vaughn makes his second career MLB start at third base.