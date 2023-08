Wiemer has been added to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Wiemer will cover center field and bat ninth versus the Twins and right-hander Bailey Ober after Sam Frelick was scratched due to lingering right hamstring soreness. Wiemer is slashing just .215/.290/.379 across his first 115 major-league games this year and has seen a significant dip in playing time in recent weeks.