Wiemer has a chance to make Milwaukee's Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "We have uncertainty in the outfield right now and that's created some opportunities for guys," manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.

With Garrett Mitchell (hamstring) questionable for the start of the season and Tyrone Taylor (elbow) expected to miss the first month of the season, the Brewers don't have any healthy outfielders who bring both defense and offensive upside to the table. Enter Wiemer, whose only non-plus tool is his hit tool, as he has the arm for right field and the speed and glove for center field. He has hit .231 with two home runs, two steals, six strikeouts and three walks in 26 at-bats this spring. The Brewers also have Luke Voit hanging around in hopes of being added to the 40-man roster, so there will have to be quite a bit of roster juggling to squeeze Wiemer onto the 40-man and Opening Day rosters. However, his defensive chops and the mounting injuries in Milwaukee give him a chance.