Wiemer's chances of making the Brewers' Opening Day roster have increased following the news that Keston Hiura and Tyler Naquin won't make the team, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He could even get a good number of starts in right field if the Brewers wind up using Brian Anderson more at third base. Wiemer looked like a long shot to make the team when camp opened, but Tyrone Taylor (elbow) got hurt and others have disappointed. The 24-year-old would need to be added to the 40-man roster if he makes the club.