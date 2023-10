Wiemer is part of the Brewers' roster for their Wild Card Series matchup against the Diamondbacks.

Wiemer finished out the regular season with Triple-A Nashville, but the Brewers have opted to carry seven different outfielders into this best-of-three series versus Arizona. The 24-year-old could serve as a late-inning defensive replacement or maybe even a pinch-hitting option against lefties. He posted an .815 OPS against southpaws this year at the MLB level.