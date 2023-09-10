Wiemer sustained a laceration in his mouth on a collision during Sunday's game against the Yankees, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wiemer entered Sunday's matchup as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the ninth inning and went 1-for-1 with a double, a run and an RBI in the extra-innings loss. He sustained his injury on an outfield collision, but it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against Miami.