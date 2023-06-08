Wiemer went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double and five total RBI in a 10-2 rout of the Orioles on Wednesday.

Wiemer was massively productive out of the No. 9 hole for the Brewers, notching his first career multi-homer game and racking up a career-high four hits. Per Bally Sports Wisconsin, the center fielder's 11 total bases set a franchise rookie record. Wiemer is still batting just .231 on the season, but he's heated up significantly of late, slashing .481/.563/1.000 with three homers, nine RBI, seven runs, two stolen bases and a 5:4 BB:K during his current eight-game hitting streak.