Wiemer was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Brewers on Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wiemer seemed to have some recent momentum in regards to his chances of making the Opening Day roster, but ultimately he came up short with Owen Miller getting the final position player spot. While he will go down to Triple-A Nashville for now, Wiemer has set himself up along with Sal Frelick to be considered for a promotion if an outfielder is needed.