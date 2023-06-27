Wiemer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

Wiemer's two-run shot off Drew Smith in the sixth provided all the run support Milwaukee's pitching staff needed Monday night. Overall, the rookie's numbers don't look great, but he picked things up in June and is slashing .266/.337/.570 with six home runs, 16 RBI, three stolen bases and 14 runs scored over his last 24 games. Wiemer has a unique skill set that bodes well for fantasy production, but he's been a hit-or-miss player so far. Regardless, he figures to see regular playing time as long as Tyrone Taylor (elbow) and Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) are on the injured list.