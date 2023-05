Wiemer went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Wiemer picked up his second steal in the last three games, but he's hitting a meager .118 (2-for-17) through six contests in May. The outfielder hasn't been shy of the basepaths, swiping five bags on six attempts this season. He's slashing .208/.286/.327 with two home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored through 112 plate appearances.