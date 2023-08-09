Wiemer was scratched from the Brewers lineup Wednesday against the Rockies due to a stomach virus, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wiemer is one of two Brewers regulars sitting out Wednesday due to an illness, as Carlos Santana will hit the bench for a second straight game. It's unclear whether Wiemer and Santana are dealing with the same type of ailment, but in any case, the Brewers are hopeful that both players will show enough improvement in their respective recoveries to rejoin the starting lineup following Thursday's team off day. Blake Perkins will pick up the start in center field Wednesday in Wiemer's stead.