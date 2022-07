Wiemer hasn't homered since June 22 for Double-A Biloxi, and he's hit just .131/.221/.164 with 25 strikeouts in his last 16 games.

He's gone down on strikes at a startling 36.8 percent clip in that span, pushing his season-long strikeout rate to 30.9 percent. While Wiemer has displayed power (15 homers) and speed (24 steals in 25 tries) alike in Double-A, he's been unable to replicate the far sharper plate discipline he showed in the lower levels of the minors last season.