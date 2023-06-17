Wiemer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Wiemer put the first two runs on the board for Milwaukee with a shot to right field in the third inning. It was his second consecutive contest with a long ball following a five-game stretch during which he went 0-for-16 with 11 strikeouts. In fact, the rookie had fanned at least twice in each of his past seven contests prior to his zero-punchout performance Saturday. While his struggles to make contact are clearly a concern, Wiemer's long ball made him the 11th player this season to reach double-digit homers and steals.