The Brewers signed Duplantier to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Duplantier split the 2024 season between independent ball and stops in the minors with the Mets and Dodgers. The 30-year-old holds a career 6.70 ERA over 19 appearances at the major-league level, with his last stint in the big leagues coming in 2021.