Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Batting fifth Thursday

Schoop will start at second base and bat fifth Thursday against the Reds.

He'll receive a second straight start after manning shortstop in Wednesday's 13-12 win and finishing 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBI. Schoop is hitting just .214/.247/.371 since coming over in a trade with the Orioles prior to the July 31 deadline, but he's shown some signs of late with homers in both of his last two starts.