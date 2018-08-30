Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Batting fifth Thursday

Schoop will start at second base and bat fifth Thursday against the Reds.

He'll receive a second straight start after manning shortstop in Wednesday's 13-12 win and finishing 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBI. Schoop is hitting just .214/.247/.371 since coming over in a trade with the Orioles prior to the July 31 deadline, but he's shown some signs of late with homers in both of his last two starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories