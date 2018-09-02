Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Checks out of starting nine

Schoop is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Schoop has produced two-hit performances in three of his last four starts, but his questionable glove at shortstop has prevented him from capturing a full-time role at the position. Orlando Arcia will check in for Schoop in the middle infield in the series finale.

