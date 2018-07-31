Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Dealt to Milwaukee

Schoop was traded from the Orioles to the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for Luis Ortiz, Jean Carmona and Jonathan Villar, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Things were complicated enough when the Brewers acquired a second third baseman in Mike Moustakas, shifting Travis Shaw to second base. Now the Brewers acquired Schoop, a second baseman, so for their best lineup to be on the field, at least two players will be playing out of position. Schoop could theoretically play some shortstop, and there could be a bit of a rotation where a couple established players sit once or twice a week. He is hitting .254/.285/.503 with 12 home runs in 197 at-bats since the start of June after getting off to a rough start. This probably hurts Schoop's value slightly, as he will likely get more off days with the Brewers, although the improved lineup context could help him make up for those counting stats. An appealing aspect of this deal for the Brewers is that Schoop is under team control through the 2019 season, so he can act as a placeholder at second base next year until top prospect Keston Hiura is ready.