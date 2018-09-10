Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits go-ahead grand slam in victory

Schoop went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead grand slam and five RBI in all in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Schoop has been piling up RBI of late, notching a whopping 10 over the last four games he appeared in. He still is not starting every day, but he was in the lineup three of the last four games, and five of the last six times a southpaw started on the mound for the opponent.