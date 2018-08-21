Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Losing playing time

Schoop is on the bench for the third time in four games Tuesday against the Reds.

Schoop is hitting a miserable .157/.189/.196 in 17 games since joining the Brewers. If he keeps hitting like that while playing worse defense at shortstop than Orlando Arcia, expect him to continue finding himself on the bench more often than not. Arcia will start again Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories